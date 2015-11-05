* EDF puts power transmission grid RTE on strategy review
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Nov 5 French utility EDF is
reviewing the strategy of its high-voltage grid business, an
asset that analysts have long believed may be partially sold to
fund investment in nuclear power.
EDF needs 55 billion euros ($60 billion) to upgrade its
ageing nuclear plants, plans to invest 18 billion pounds to
build two plants in Hinkley Point, Britain and spend several
billion euros to buy Areva's reactor business.
EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy has also outlined a
strategy to invest in renewable energy and expand in emerging
markets, but with EDF's balance sheet stretched and few non-core
assets left to sell, a partial sale of grid company RTE is one
of its few options for raising cash quickly.
"The analysis of the long-term strategic perspectives of the
group includes its involvement in establishing a strategic plan
for its subsidiary RTE," EDF said in an earnings statement on
Thursday.
It gave no further details and Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Piquemal declined to elaborate, saying that for
regulatory reasons EDF had no influence over RTE's management,
despite owning all its shares. Under European Union rules,
utilities cannot control their transmission grid.
EDF shares fell as much as 6.2 percent after it reported a
2.8 percent rise in nine-month sales, confirmed its 2015 targets
and offered to pay shareholders a 0.57 euro interim dividend in
shares to hold onto cash.
State holding company APE, which owns 84.4 percent of EDF,
said it would take the shares which means EDF will hold onto 896
million euros in cash, according to Reuters calculations.
GOLDMAN DOWNGRADE
Traders said the share fall came after Goldman Sachs
downgraded EDF to "neutral" from "buy" and slashed earnings
forecasts due to expectations for lower power prices. It also
expects EDF to cut its dividend by about a third in three years.
EDF shares are the fourth-worst performers in the Stoxx
European Utilities index so far this year, down 27
percent from January and 81 percent from their 2007 peak.
Ratings agency Standard and Poor's warned last month it may
lower EDF's credit rating if it presses ahead with the Hinkley
Point project. EDF gave no indication on Thursday about when it
would make a final investment decision on the plan.
Markets have long speculated about a partial sale of RTE
which is valued at 6 to 7 billion euros in EDF's accounts and
whose 100,000 km high-voltage network is Europe's biggest.
Under a 2004 law, RTE's capital must be held by EDF or other
public entities, which means EDF can only sell to state-owned
investors such as bank Caisse des Depots (CDC).
CDC, in a consortium with other state-owned companies,
already owns 25 percent of gas utility Engie's gas
transport unit GRTgaz.
Half of EDF's RTE stake is part of the utility's assets
dedicated to guarantee its nuclear decommissioning obligations.
Piquemal said in the current low interest rate environment,
the value of RTE in its dedicated assets is higher than before.
($1 = 0.9210 euros)
