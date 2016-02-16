* EDF make biggest jump since 2008, market cap up 2 bln euros

* Scrip dividend amounts to a 1.8 bln euro capital injection

* Markets reassured about EDF ability to finance investments

* EDF CEO says now very close to taking Hinkley Point decision (Adds share move, value, Hinkley Point detail)

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, Feb 16 EDF shares jumped more than 10 percent, their biggest rise since 2008, after the French utility company eased worries about its ability to finance nuclear projects including Britain's Hinkley Point.

EDF surprised markets by cutting its dividend to 1.10 euros per share from 1.25 euros. The French state, which has an 85 percent stake, agreed to take its dividend in shares, saving the cash-strapped electricity producer 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion).

The firm also reaffirmed its forecast to return to positive cash flow after dividend payments by 2018, which many analysts had said would be difficult given the weight of EDF's massive planned nuclear investments in France and Britain.

"We see the cut in dividend and capital expenditure, combined with further operating expenditure reductions as positive levers that will allow EDF to further optimise its balance sheet," Bryan Garnier's Xavier Caroen said in a note.

EDF shares - the worst performers in the Stoxx Europe Utilities index over the past 12 months with a 56 percent slide - rose as much as 13 percent, gaining more than 2.2 billion euros in market value in one of the biggest moves on the French stock market this year.

CEO Jean-Bernard Levy said EDF was now "very close" to taking an investment decision on the 18 billion-pound ($26 billion) plan to build the two nuclear reactors in Britain.

EDF 2015 net profit plunged 68 percent on asset impairments but core profit was in line with expectations and the company said it remained committed to the Hinkley Point project in western England.

Asset impairments and provisions pushed EDF's 2015 net income down to 1.19 billion euros from 3.7 billion last year. Non-recurring items cost 3.64 billion euros in 2015, compared to a cost of 1.15 billion the previous year.

The items concern impairments on thermal assets, notably in Britain, Italy, Poland and Belgium, and on Italian unit Edison's exploration and production activities. They also include provisions for network renewal and nuclear waste storage. ($1 = 0.6939 pounds) ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Editing by Keith Weir)