* EDF make biggest jump since 2008, market cap up 2 bln
euros
* Scrip dividend amounts to a 1.8 bln euro capital injection
* Markets reassured about EDF ability to finance investments
* EDF CEO says now very close to taking Hinkley Point
decision
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Feb 16 EDF shares jumped more
than 10 percent, their biggest rise since 2008, after the French
utility company eased worries about its ability to finance
nuclear projects including Britain's Hinkley Point.
EDF surprised markets by cutting its dividend to 1.10 euros
per share from 1.25 euros. The French state, which has an 85
percent stake, agreed to take its dividend in shares, saving the
cash-strapped electricity producer 1.8 billion euros ($2
billion).
The firm also reaffirmed its forecast to return to positive
cash flow after dividend payments by 2018, which many analysts
had said would be difficult given the weight of EDF's massive
planned nuclear investments in France and Britain.
"We see the cut in dividend and capital expenditure,
combined with further operating expenditure reductions as
positive levers that will allow EDF to further optimise its
balance sheet," Bryan Garnier's Xavier Caroen said in a note.
EDF shares - the worst performers in the Stoxx Europe
Utilities index over the past 12 months with a 56
percent slide - rose as much as 13 percent, gaining more than
2.2 billion euros in market value in one of the biggest moves on
the French stock market this year.
CEO Jean-Bernard Levy said EDF was now "very close" to
taking an investment decision on the 18 billion-pound ($26
billion) plan to build the two nuclear reactors in Britain.
EDF 2015 net profit plunged 68 percent on asset impairments
but core profit was in line with expectations and the company
said it remained committed to the Hinkley Point project in
western England.
Asset impairments and provisions pushed EDF's 2015 net
income down to 1.19 billion euros from 3.7 billion last year.
Non-recurring items cost 3.64 billion euros in 2015, compared to
a cost of 1.15 billion the previous year.
The items concern impairments on thermal assets, notably in
Britain, Italy, Poland and Belgium, and on Italian unit Edison's
exploration and production activities. They also include
provisions for network renewal and nuclear waste storage.
($1 = 0.6939 pounds)
($1 = 0.8945 euros)
