PARIS, July 30 French utility EDF raised its outlook for 2013 core profit growth to at least three percent from a range of zero to three percent profit due to strong performance of its nuclear fleet and a renegotiation of gas contract prices in Italy.

First-half core earnings, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), rose 6.9 percent to 9.7 billion euros while net income was up 3.5 percent to 2.9 billion.

EDF, Europe's number one electricity producer and the world's biggest single producer of nuclear power, also agreed with it U.S. partner Exelon on a sell option on their U.S. nuclear joint venture CENG.

EDF shares have gained 45 percent this year as the government is planning the biggest increase in power prices in at least a decade to cover rising costs at the state-owned utility.