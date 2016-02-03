PARIS Feb 3 French grid operator RTE will present a new strategy by this summer, its chief executive said on Wednesday, seeking to head off concerns that a sale of RTE shares is only being undertaken to finance its cash-strapped parent company's nuclear plans.

The grid operator is wholly owned by parent company EDF , which plans to invest tens of billions of euros in its nuclear power business over the next decade and which will need to sell off non-core assets to finance the plan.

On Tuesday, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said that state-owned bank Caisse des Depots (CDC) might buy a stake in RTE but gave no deadline. He also encouraged RTE to spell out its strategic plans.

Under a 2004 law, RTE's capital must be held by EDF or other public entities like CDC.

RTE Chief Executive Francois Brottes cautiously welcomed Macron's remarks.

"I'm happy that he is talking about RTE in terms of an enterprise project," he said. "It is our enterprise project that will determine how our capital will evolve and nothing else."

RTE's new strategy will be presented in June-July, he said, without giving details.

EDF plans to spend 55 billion euros ($60 billion) on upgrading its ageing French nuclear fleet, 24 billion euros on two nuclear reactors in Britain, 5 billion on new smart meters, and several billions to acquire reactor maker Areva. It also wants to invest heavily in renewables outside Europe.

Yet it already needs to borrow money every year to pay dividends and has very few non-core assets left it can sell.

EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy said in November his company is reviewing its strategy for RTE, over which it has no management control, in line with EU regulations on power grid independence.

Markets have long speculated about a partial sale of RTE, valued at 6 billion euros ($6.6 billion - $7.6 billion) in EDF's accounts. (Reporting by Bate Felix, writing by Geert De Clercq; editing by Katharine Houreld)