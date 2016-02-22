PARIS Feb 22 French utility EDF said
in a statement that it had signed a deal with its two main
unions to increase the number of days per year its managerial
staff in France work.
EDF said the agreement would offer management the
possibility of working 7 to 16 days per year more in exchange
for higher pay. It said the standard number of days worked would
be 209 days per year, in line with other big French companies.
It gave no further details on Monday.
France's national auditor said in a September 2013 report
that EDF's staff should boost productivity by working more hours
and being more flexible.
EDF's labour regulations are a "complex mosaic of local
agreements" with different rules for different workers, a lack
of control over the number of hours worked and "exorbitant"
overtime arrangements, the Cour des Comptes audit body said.
EDF staff also pay only about 6 percent of what the general
public is charged for electricity.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)