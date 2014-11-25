PARIS Nov 25 EDF's incoming chief Jean-Bernard Levy on Tuesday complained about the slow increase in energy prices in France, saying government constraints on tariffs were forcing it to fund its dividends partly through debt.

In comments to parliament, he also said he wanted to focus the power utility's international business on strategic countries and improve its partnerships with nuclear power group Areva.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Andrew Callus)