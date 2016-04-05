PARIS, April 5 French state-controlled utility EDF will not delay its project to build two nuclear reactors in Britain, Chief Executive Officer Jean-Bernard Levy told French parliament on Tuesday.

He said the British government does not want to delay the 18 billion pound (22.4 billion euros) Hinkley Point project and that any delay would upset both EDF's Chinese partner CGN and the suppliers with whom it has already made contracts.

EDF's unions and some of its staff have argued that the Hinkley Point project is too risky and should be delayed a few years.

Levy said a study about the project risks which he had commissioned showed these risks are manageable. He did not give a timetable for Hinkley Point. The French government has said a final decision on it is due early May. (1 euro = 0.8048 pounds) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Susan Thomas)