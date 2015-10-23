PARIS Oct 23 EDF may need partners to
finance the future replacement of its nuclear fleet in France,
the chief executive of the state-controlled utility said on
Friday.
Jean-Bernard Levy said EDF and Areva are working
on an updated design for Areva's EPR reactor, the EPR New Model,
which should be ready by around 2020, and added he expects
France will eventually build some 30 EPR reactors.
But he said he is not sure EDF's finances will allow it to
build a new fleet entirely on its own.
"Given the current state of our balance sheet, I am not sure
we can replace our entire fleet and keep a 100 percent ownership
stake," he said, adding fellow French utility Engie
had shown interest in investing in nuclear energy in France.
Engie has no nuclear assets in France but operates seven
reactors in Belgium and is part of a consortium to build two
Areva-designed reactors in Turkey.
Levy said EDF's 18 billion pound project to build two
nuclear reactors in Hinkley Point, Britain, would be financed
fully on the balance sheets of EDF and its Chinese partner CGN.
"We will draw on the first 2 billion pounds of financing
provided by the UK and will decide later whether we will keep
that line or refinance it on our balance sheets," he said.
He added that EDF would keep looking for a third partner to
take about 15 percent in the project in order to reduce the
stress on its balance sheet.
"We will keep a majority, but 51 percent would be better
than 66.5 percent," he said.
Ratings agency Standard and Poor's warned on Thursday it may
lower EDF's credit rating if it presses ahead with Hinkley
Point. EDF plans to take a final investment decision in coming
weeks.
Levy declined to comment on why Chinese nuclear group CNNC -
which was part of the Hinkley Point consortium two years ago -
had dropped out.
Levy said in Italy there could be some consolidation around
EDF, which is a distant second to Italian utility Enel
but much larger than the number three and four players.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Potter)