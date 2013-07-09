PARIS, July 9 The French government plans a 5 percent increase in electricity tariffs in August and 5 percent more in August next year to cover rising costs at state-owned utility EDF, the energy and environment ministry said on Tuesday.

This would be the biggest increase in power prices in at least a decade as the government seeks to stave off lawsuits by EDF's competitors, who argue that the artificially low tariffs distort competition.

It is still less than recommended by French regulator CRE, which had said in June that electricity tariffs for households should rise between 6.8 and 9.6 percent this summer and that the gap between tariffs and EDF's costs was 1.47 billion euros ($1.92 billion) last year.

The energy and environment ministry said in the statement it had decided to spread out the increase over several years "to protect households' purchasing power as much as possible."

France fell into a shallow recession in the first quarter of the year and purchasing power shrank in 2012 for the first time in nearly 30 years.

In the past decade, successive governments have limited the increase to two percent per year, except in 2003 and 2010, when power prices rose three percent. The situation is similar to Spain, where tariff deficits have forced debt onto the books of private utilities like Iberdrola.

The ministry will put the 5 percent increase proposal to the regulator on Tuesday, it said in a statement.

The tariff debate is also complicated by the possibility the government might cut its 84.4 percent stake in EDF, possibly to about 75 percent.

Traders have said that if the state wants to get a good price for its shares, it should provide maximum visibility on tariffs.

EDF, which is 84 percent state-owned, has seen its debt balloon partly because the extra cost of producing renewable energy is more than the subsidies it receives through a tax called CSPE paid by consumers.

Last week Fitch revised its ratings outlook for EDF to negative from stable on worries about the utility's debt and the likelihood that tariff increases will be insufficient. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Eric Walsh)