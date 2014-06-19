BRIEF-Saudi's Fawaz Alhokair posts Q4 profit of 79.4 mln riyals
* Q4 sales 1.42 billion riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 19 Shares in French state-controlled power utility EDF dropped more than four percent after Energy Minister Segolene Royal said a five percent tariff increase scheduled for August 1 would not be applied.
"A five percent tariff increase had been set for August 1. The bills will not increase," Royal told BFM television.
EDF shares were the biggest losers in the CAC 40 index , which was up 0.7 percent in early trade.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Marion Douet, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)
* Q4 sales 1.42 billion riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, April 23 China imported 300,000 tonnes of sugar in March, up 43.9 percent from a year ago, and boosted first-quarter shipments, customs data showed on Sunday, as low global prices pushed up demand for overseas purchases from the world's top sweetener buyer.