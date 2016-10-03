PARIS Oct 3 French energy utility EDF
will be able recover about 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) from
customers following a retroactive increase in bills decided by
France's highest administrative body.
In June the Council of State cancelled a decree that limited
EDF's electricity tariff rise in 2014 to 2.5 percent, saying it
was too low to compensate for previous years' inadequate hikes.
It gave the government three months to take another decision
allowing EDF to retroactively bill customers. The decrees were
published on Sunday in the official journal.
The increase will apply to about 28 million homes, French
energy regulator CRE said in June, adding that each household
would pay about 30 euros.
French Energy Minister Segolene Royal had said customers
would be able to pay about 1.5 euro per month over 18 months.
Heavily indebted EDF, said on in its revised financial
outlook for 2016 on Sept. 21 that in had already taken into
account the tariff adjustment.
($1 = 0.8916 euros)
