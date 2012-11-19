PARIS Nov 19 French power group EDF is
part of a consortium that approached Total with a view
to buying its gas network and storage business TIGF, French
daily Les Echos said on Monday.
The consortium, in which EDF has a minority stake, submitted
a letter of intent for TIGF, which is valued at 2-3 billion
euros ($2.5-$3.8 billion), the paper said, without citing its
sources.
EDF declined to comment and Total could not be immediately
reached for comment.
Bidders interested in Total's TIGF had until November 16 to
approach France's biggest oil company, two people familiar with
the situation told Reuters last month.
The sale is part of Total's larger plan to shed 15 billion
to 20 billion euros worth of non-core assets by 2014.
($1 = 0.7871 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier
and Cyril Altmeyer)