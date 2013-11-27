* Disposal completed at 11.90 euros per Veolia share

PARIS Nov 27 French state-controlled utility EDF said it raised about 262 million euros ($355 million) by selling its entire 4.01 percent stake in water and waste group Veolia Environnement.

The disposal was completed at 11.90 euros a share, or a 2.3 percent discount to Veolia Environnement's Tuesday closing price of 12.185 euros, EDF said in a statement. Veolia shares had risen about 42 percent since early July.

The price compared with a range indicated by traders of 11.85 euros to 12.185 euros in the offering, which was managed by Morgan Stanley.

Shares in Veolia fell 1.5 percent to 12 euros in early trade on Wednesday, giving the company a market value of about 6.6 billion euros, dwarfed by EDF's 50 billion.

EDF also announced a cash interim dividend for 2013 of 0.57 euros a share, unchanged from a year ago, and confirmed its 2013 payout ratio target of between 55 percent and 65 percent of the net income excluding non-recurring items.

EDF had been Veolia's fourth-largest shareholder, ahead of the government of Qatar with a 3.79 percent stake. French state-owned bank CDC is the leading shareholder, followed by Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault and Groupama Asset Management .

EDF, whose head Henri Proglio led Veolia until 2009, has been unwinding its ties with the water and waste firm. Earlier this month, the two companies agreed to split up their Dalkia joint energy services unit, with EDF taking over Dalkia's French business and Veolia its international activities.

For EDF, the Dalkia deal and the Veolia stake sale are part of a strategy to sell minority stakes in subsidiaries.

The Dalkia deal had been one of the most difficult to unwind due to acrimony between Proglio and his successor at Veolia, Antoine Frerot.

Frerot has spent recent years cutting debt and selling assets in the wake of Proglio's debt-fuelled expansion spree and survived an attempted boardroom coup to unseat him last year. ($1 = 0.7374 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by David Holmes and Louise Heavens)