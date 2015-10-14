PARIS Oct 14 Power company EDF Luminus, which is 62 percent owned by the Belgian arm of France's EDF, said on Wednesday that it plans to list shares on the Brussels stock market.

EDF Luminus said in a statement announcing the initial public offering (IPO) that it intends to invest 600 million euros between 2015 and 2018, and seize potential acquisitions.

"EDF Luminus stands out as the number one challenger in the Belgian energy market," EDF Luminus Chief Executive Gregoire Dallemagne said. "The IPO will provide EDF Luminus with the financial and strategic flexibility to support its development."

EDF Luminus said it would pay out 35 million euros ($40 million)in dividends on 2015 earnings and pledged a "slight dividend increase" over 2016 to 2018.

BNP Paribas Fortis and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint global coordinators for the IPO. BNP Paribas Fortis, UBS Investment Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC and ING are acting as joint bookrunners. Rothschild & Cie is acting as financial advisor, EDF Luminus said. ($1 = 0.8761 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)