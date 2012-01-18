BRUSSELS Jan 18 EU antitrust regulators
have extended to April 25 a deadline for a decision on German
sugar company Suedzucker's bid to buy a stake in
British commodities trader ED&F Man.
The European Commission said on Wednesday the deadline was
extended with the agreement of the companies from March 23.
The EU regulator opened an in-depth investigation into the
acquisition in November despite concessions offered by
Suedzucker, saying the deal may reduce competition and result in
higher consumer prices.
Suedzucker, Europe's largest sugar and molasses producer,
wants to buy a stake of 25 percent minus one share in ED&F Man
for $255 million as part of a capital increase.
ED&F Man deals in agricultural commodities globally,
including sugar, coffee and molasses and in the sugar trade is
the world's second-largest dealer, handling about 8.5 million
tonnes in 2010.