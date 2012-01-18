BRUSSELS Jan 18 EU antitrust regulators have extended to April 25 a deadline for a decision on German sugar company Suedzucker's bid to buy a stake in British commodities trader ED&F Man.

The European Commission said on Wednesday the deadline was extended with the agreement of the companies from March 23.

The EU regulator opened an in-depth investigation into the acquisition in November despite concessions offered by Suedzucker, saying the deal may reduce competition and result in higher consumer prices.

Suedzucker, Europe's largest sugar and molasses producer, wants to buy a stake of 25 percent minus one share in ED&F Man for $255 million as part of a capital increase.

ED&F Man deals in agricultural commodities globally, including sugar, coffee and molasses and in the sugar trade is the world's second-largest dealer, handling about 8.5 million tonnes in 2010.