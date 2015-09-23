By Chris Prentice
| NEW YORK, Sept 23
NEW YORK, Sept 23 ED&F Man Holdings Ltd, one of
the world's largest sugar merchants, will close its office in
Uruguay and has lost at least three senior traders in the
Americas in recent months due to cost-cutting amid a years-long
bear market, sources said.
The London-based commodities merchant is shutting its
longtime office in Uruguay's capital, Montevideo, where it
employed at least 10 people, including country manager
Juan-Carlos Jimenez, three sources said.
It has lost three key employees in Mexico and Miami,
according to three industry sources.
Jorge Spencer, who managed some South American trade from
the company's Miami office, left after a decade with the
company. In Mexico, the head of the NAFTA region, Carlos
Porragas, and top trader Mario Tobon both quit this summer.
Tobon has since joined Swiss-based chocolate maker Barry
Callebaut AG, while Porragas, whose LinkedIn profile
says he joined ED&F just over four years ago, has left the
industry, two sources said.
A spokesman for the company, which is over 200 years old,
declined to comment. Suedzucker, Europe's largest
sugar refiner, owns a 24.99 percent stake in Ed&F Man.
Efforts to reach all of the traders were unsuccessful.
While a small number relative to ED&F's global staff of
4,000, the departure of senior traders and withdrawal from
Uruguay have drawn notice within the sugar industry as merchants
and producers struggle with prices at seven-year lows and a
five-year surplus.
"The story has been about cutting costs," said a trader
familiar with the changes.
Another industry source said the reshuffle comes as ED&F Man
focuses on more profitable business areas - it aims to boost
trade to regions like Africa, recently acquired the remaining
stake of Chilean sugar company Iansa S.A. it didn't own and has
been building its coffee and brokerage businesses.
It also comes months after ED&F took the reins at Mexico's
Grupo Saenz, in which it holds a minority stake. [ID:
nL1N0UK2AQ]
The changes all follow the early 2014 installation of a new
chief operating officer, Raees Lakhani, in London with a
background in cost-cutting.
The tough market conditions have been particularly hard on
merchants as competition for business has increased.
ED&F's rivals, such as Bunge Ltd and Archer Daniels
Midland Co, have been looking to sell their sugar mills
in top producer Brazil for years.
In June, rivals Ecom Agroindustrial Corp and V&A Commodity
Traders Inc joined forces, following a similar move by
commodities powerhouse Cargill and Brazilian cooperative
Copersucar last year.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)