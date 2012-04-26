April 26 Edgen Group Inc (EDG.N), a provider of
specialty pipes and valves to the energy sector, priced shares
at $11 during its initial public offering, below its expected
range on Thursday, according to an underwriter.
The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company priced 15.0 million
shares, as planned, raising $165 million. The company,
controlled by a set of investors including Jefferies Capital
Partners, had expected to sell shares within a range of $14 to
$16.
Proceeds will be used to pay back debt.
Edgen Group has sales and distribution operations in 15
countries and serves more than 2,000 customers. The company was
incorporated in December 2011 after Jefferies Capital brought
together two of its portfolio companies, Bourland & Leverich and
Edgen Murray.
Edgen Group generated pro forma sales of $1.7 billion during
2011, up 33 percent from the year prior. It swung to a profit of
$2.1 million, up from a loss of $71.8 million in 2010.
Edgen Group is the latest player in the energy supplier
sector pursuing an IPO. Earlier this month MRC Global
priced shares at $21, the bottom of its expected range. Shares
closed Thursday at $20.09.
Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup are underwriting
the IPO. Edgen Group will list on the New York Stock Exchange
under the ticker EDG.