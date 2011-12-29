* Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup to underwrite
offering
* To list shares on NYSE under the ticker symbol "EDG"
Dec 29 Edgen Group Inc, a supplier of
specialty products to the energy sector, filed with U.S.
regulators on Thursday to raise up to $100 million in an initial
public offering of common stock.
The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company told the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary
prospectus that Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup were
underwriting the IPO.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
Edgen, which distributes equipment such as steel pipes and
valves, intends to list its shares on the New York Stock
Exchange under the ticker symbol "EDG".
The company will use the proceeds to buy additional limited
partnership units in its subsidiary, EM II LP.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could vary.