Oct 5 Edgen Murray Corporation on
Friday sold $540 million of senior secured notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was decreased from the originally
planned $575 million
Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merrill Lynch
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: EDGEN MURRAY
AMT $540 MLN COUPON 8.75 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2020
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.285 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013
MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 8.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/16/2012
S&P B-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS