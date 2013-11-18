BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Nov 18 Edge Resources Inc : * Announces record quarterly and half year results * Qtrly loss per share $ 0.00 * Qtrky oil and natural gas sales $2.6 million versus $ $2.1 million * Says management considers the company is a going concern
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares