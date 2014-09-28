MUMBAI, Sept 28 Crude palm oil prices, which hit a 5-1/2 years low
earlier this month, could rebound as much as 10 percent from the current level due to falling
inventory and a slowdown in the production growth, key industry officials concluded on Sunday at
the Globoil Conference in Mumbai.
Although a few officials said the narrowed spread between palm oil and soft oils could limit
demand for the tropical oil and pull down prices to a new low.
TOP STORIES
Malaysia could allow duty free palm oil exports until year end- Felda Global
Crude palm oil could jump by 10 pct in Jan-March- Thomas Mielke
Malaysian palm oil prices to rise 8 pct by Feb 2015 - James Fry
Palm oil to hit new 5-1/2 year low at 1,900 ringgit-Mistry
India palm oil imports to jump as poor monsoon limits local supply
India examining industry demand to raise import duty on edible oils - minister
India may raise import duty on vegetable oils next month- analyst
India should raise import duty on edible oils-industry body
India soymeal exports to hit 10-yr low as Iran trims purchases -Ruchi Soya
India to import record 13 mln t edible oils next year
(Compiled by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai)