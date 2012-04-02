By Rhys Jones and Sophie Sassard
| LONDON, April 2
(GIP), the owner of London's Gatwick and City airports, and a JP
Morgan-led consortium are to fight each other for control of
Edinburgh Airport and are set to submit final bids next week,
sources close to the process said.
GIP is an investment fund founded by Credit Suisse and
General Electric. JP Morgan recently added the Korean
airport authority Incheon International Airport Corp and U.S.
teachers pension fund TIAA-Cref to its consortium.
Consortia led by Carlyle Group and 3i were knocked
out of the bidding last month, the sources said.
"GIP, with its experience running UK airports, maybe has the
edge ... JP Morgan has also seemingly added Incheon to its bid
recently and TIAA-Cref not that long ago, so GIP looks a lot
more settled in terms of what it wants to do," one source close
to the sale process told Reuters.
"GIP is seen as steady, maybe because it is bidding alone,
and as a safe pair of hands."
TIAA-Cref manages around 300 billion pounds ($480 billion)
of pension assets for teachers and scientific researchers.
Incheon International Airport Corp operates the largest airport
in South Korea near Seoul.
The two groups are expected to submit their final offers
after the coming Easter holiday weekend.
The JP Morgan consortium is being advised by Royal Bank of
Canada, another source said.
Ferrovial-owned BAA must sell London Stansted
airport, Britain's fourth busiest, after a court dismissed its
appeal against a ruling by Britain's Competition Commission (CC)
earlier this month.
The company last year chose to sell Edinburgh airport after
the CC ordered it to dispose of one of its Scottish airports. It
is expected to fetch around 500 million pounds.
3i's pull-out was followed by the resignation of chief
executive Michael Queen last week amid continued shareholder
frustration over poor performance and lack of deal activity.
GIP and JP Morgan were unavailable for comment when
contacted by Reuters.