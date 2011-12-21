Five Chinese firms failed to register overseas bond issuances - state planner
BEIJING, June 13 Five Chinese companies did not register overseas bond issuances with authorities, China's state planner said in a statement on its website.
MILAN Dec 21 The core Italian shareholders of Italian utility Edison will propose giving the Italian utility to France's EDF in return for Edison subsidiary Edipower, an executive of A2A said on Wednesday.
The proposal envisages the merger of holding company Delmi with Edipower, the chairman of A2A's supervisory board Graziano Tarantini said.
Edison is controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors led by regional utility A2A. The Italian investors hold their stakes through Delmi.
(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach)
BEIJING, June 13 Five Chinese companies did not register overseas bond issuances with authorities, China's state planner said in a statement on its website.
WASHINGTON, June 12 North Korea's effort to circumvent international sanctions on its nuclear and missile programs is complex but could be defeated by targeting relatively few Chinese firms, a report said on Monday.