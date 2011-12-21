MILAN Dec 21 The core Italian shareholders of Italian utility Edison will propose giving the Italian utility to France's EDF in return for Edison subsidiary Edipower, an executive of A2A said on Wednesday.

The proposal envisages the merger of holding company Delmi with Edipower, the chairman of A2A's supervisory board Graziano Tarantini said.

Edison is controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors led by regional utility A2A. The Italian investors hold their stakes through Delmi.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach)