MILAN, Dec 21 Edison's Italian investors will ask France's EDF to give them the whole of Edison subsidiary Edipower in return for handing full control of Italy's No 2 power company to the French energy giant, an Italian shareholder said.

Edison, which has a market value of about 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion), is controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors led by regional utility A2A who hold their stakes through holding company Delmi.

"We will present out proposal to the French today: Edison to EDF, Edipower to Delmi," the chairman of A2A's supervisory board Graziano Tarantini said, after a meeting between Italy's Industry Minister Corrado Passera and some of the Italian shareholder representatives.

Tarantini said the deal envisaged the merger of holding company Delmi with Edipower to create Italy's second-biggest power producer.

"This is the last offer, take it or leave it, otherwise the only way out is a competitive bid," Tarantini said.

Edison's owners have reached broad agreement on a revamp of Italy's No. 2 power generator Edison that would see EDF take majority control in return for Edipower assets, and a put option on 30 percent of Edison.

But a dispute over apportioning debt inside the group has muddied the water.

Sources told Reuters on Friday EDF could propose a capital increase of up to 1 billion euros at the Edison board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, a move that has angered the Italian shareholders.

The deadline for reaching a final agreement on the Edison revamp, already delayed four times, is the end of the year.

Under the latest extension either side can pull out of the agreement when it wants, but failure to reach a deal would trigger a competitive bid for Edison assets.

Edison, which has almost 16 billion cubic metres of gas supplies and more than 12 gigawatts of installed power capacity, is strategically important for EDF, especially in light of Europe's rethink on nuclear power. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach. Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Erica Billingham)