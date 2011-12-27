General Motors completes production of 130 Bolt self-driving cars
June 13 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has completed production of 130 self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan.
MILAN Dec 27 The integration of regional utility A2A and Edison affiliate Edipower will create Italy's second-biggest power producer with an installed capacity of about 10,000 megawatts, A2A executives said on Tuesday.
French power group EDF reached a long-awaited deal to win control of Edison for 700 million euros ($913 million)on Tuesday.
Under the deal the Italian investors, led by A2A, will receive the Edipower generation portfolio.
"We are very pleased with the outcome of the talks," the chairmen of A2A's supervisory and management boards Graziano Tarantini and Giuliano Zuccoli said in a joint statement. ($1 = 0.7669 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
JOHANNESBURG, June 13 Eskom's chairman quit on Tuesday, worsening a growing leadership crisis at the South African power utility, which is at the centre of influence-peddling allegations.