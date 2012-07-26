MILAN, July 26 A major shareholder in Edison said it would tender shares to EDF in a minority buyout the French power giant has been forced to launch after it gained control of the Italian power producer.

Financier Romain Zaleski, who owns 10.3 percent of Edison through its Carlo Tassara holding, has always opposed the terms of the bid.

"Yes, we'll definitely tender our shares. Money is always good to get," Zaleski told journalists.

The financier has asked an Italian administrative court to freeze EDF's offer. He also asked Italy's market regulator Consob to further raise the price of the bid from 0.89 euros per share. Consob is due to rule on this request by August 3.

On Wednesday the admnistrative court postponed to end-August its own assessment of the matter in order to wait for the Consob ruling.

