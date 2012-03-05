MILAN, March 5 Italian market regulator Consob dismissed on Monday a press report that it planned to ask France's EDF to raise the price of a bid to buy out minority shareholders in Italian power producer Edison, a source close to Consob said.

"Consob denies a press report circulated this afternoon which said it was inclined to ask EDF to raise the price of its bid closer to 1 euro," the source said.

A report in Italian online energy daily QE saying Consob was likely to ask EDF to raise the price of its mandatory bid had lifted shares in Edison late on Monday.

The stock gained 1.9 percent to 0.873 euros as Italy's blue-chip stock index closed down 0.7 percent.

Consob must give its opinion on the fairness of the proposed price of 0.84 euros a share at which EDF plans to buy out minority shareholders in Edison.

The regulator said at the end of February it needed more information to reach a conclusion and its president has said that a decision will take some time.

A deal among Edison's Italian and French shareholders has handed control of Italy's No.2 power producer to EDF. A green light from Consob to the planned 0.84 euro bid price is key for the deal to stand.

(Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Valentina Za)