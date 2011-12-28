* EDF offer for Edison control has 0.84 euro implied price

* Consob has asked EDF, Italians for details on deal-source

* Previous deal fell through over debt dispute

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Dec 28 Italy market regulator Consob is unlikely to call on France's EDF to offer minority shareholders in Edison a higher price than the one it offered core Italian investors to win control of Italy's No.2 utility, market operators said on Wednesday.

State-controlled EDF said on Tuesday it will pay 700 million euros to boost its stake in Edison to 81 percent from 50 percent as it moves to get a bigger foothold in Italy's energy market and develop its gas business.

The deal, which EDF says values Edison shares at 0.84 euros and effectively sees EDF swapping Edison's stake in power generation unit Edipower for the Italian investors' Edison holding, is subject to Consob confirming that the price of a minorities bid will not exceed that value.

"This is a good deal for both sides. EDF gets the gas and the Italians become Italy's second-biggest power producer. Plus the Italian government brokered the deal. I can't see Consob upsetting the apple cart," a London-based fund manager said.

Under Italian law a change of ownership triggers a mandatory bid for the remainder of the company.

"The deal will cause a change in the Edison control and a tender offer on the Edison minorities at 0.84 euros, almost in line with the current market price," Claudia Introvigne of Kepler Research said.

But on Tuesday a source close to Consob said the regulator had asked EDF and the Italian investors, led by regional utility A2A, to clarify terms of the deal including exactly how they had reached the price of 0.84 euros.

"Consob also wants more details on the gas contract that was agreed between the sides which will certainly represent a big financial outlay," the source said.

As part of Tuesday's deal, Edison will supply Edipower with gas "at market terms" for six years.

At the end of October, Edison's owners reached a deal on a reorganisation that would have given EDF majority control in return for hydroelectric assets and a 30 percent Edison stake.

But that deal fell through after disputes over apportioning debt hardened positions, prompting Italy's Industry Minister Corrado Passera to step in and broker a deal.

"The previous deal was an asset swap while the new one has a price attached. We've asked all sides to file statements in coming days explaining just how they reached this price," the Consob source said.

A2A confirmed it had received a letter asking for more details. EDF declined to comment.

A deal on Edison reached back in March was blocked by the previous Italian government of Silvio Berlusconi which set up barriers to foreign takeovers in certain strategic industries.

"It's a cleaner deal. Consob will ask for more details but 0.84 euros is the bid price. The minority shareholders were not taken into consideration in the deal," a Milan-based analyst said who asked not to be named.

Roughly 10 percent of Edison minorities is held by Carlo Tassara, the holding company of Franco-Polish financier Romain Zaleski. The debt-laden Zaleski, who originally bought the shares for around 1.5 euros, is currently restructuring debt. (Editing by Mark Potter)