* EDF offer for Edison control has 0.84 euro implied price
* Consob has asked EDF, Italians for details on deal-source
* Previous deal fell through over debt dispute
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Dec 28 Italy market regulator
Consob is unlikely to call on France's EDF to offer minority
shareholders in Edison a higher price than the one it offered
core Italian investors to win control of Italy's No.2 utility,
market operators said on Wednesday.
State-controlled EDF said on Tuesday it will pay
700 million euros to boost its stake in Edison to 81
percent from 50 percent as it moves to get a bigger foothold in
Italy's energy market and develop its gas business.
The deal, which EDF says values Edison shares at 0.84 euros
and effectively sees EDF swapping Edison's stake in power
generation unit Edipower for the Italian investors' Edison
holding, is subject to Consob confirming that the price of a
minorities bid will not exceed that value.
"This is a good deal for both sides. EDF gets the gas and
the Italians become Italy's second-biggest power producer. Plus
the Italian government brokered the deal. I can't see Consob
upsetting the apple cart," a London-based fund manager said.
Under Italian law a change of ownership triggers a mandatory
bid for the remainder of the company.
"The deal will cause a change in the Edison control and a
tender offer on the Edison minorities at 0.84 euros, almost in
line with the current market price," Claudia Introvigne of
Kepler Research said.
But on Tuesday a source close to Consob said the regulator
had asked EDF and the Italian investors, led by regional utility
A2A, to clarify terms of the deal including exactly how
they had reached the price of 0.84 euros.
"Consob also wants more details on the gas contract that was
agreed between the sides which will certainly represent a big
financial outlay," the source said.
As part of Tuesday's deal, Edison will supply Edipower with
gas "at market terms" for six years.
At the end of October, Edison's owners reached a deal on a
reorganisation that would have given EDF majority control in
return for hydroelectric assets and a 30 percent Edison stake.
But that deal fell through after disputes over apportioning
debt hardened positions, prompting Italy's Industry Minister
Corrado Passera to step in and broker a deal.
"The previous deal was an asset swap while the new one has a
price attached. We've asked all sides to file statements in
coming days explaining just how they reached this price," the
Consob source said.
A2A confirmed it had received a letter asking for more
details. EDF declined to comment.
A deal on Edison reached back in March was blocked by the
previous Italian government of Silvio Berlusconi which set up
barriers to foreign takeovers in certain strategic industries.
"It's a cleaner deal. Consob will ask for more details but
0.84 euros is the bid price. The minority shareholders were not
taken into consideration in the deal," a Milan-based analyst
said who asked not to be named.
Roughly 10 percent of Edison minorities is held by Carlo
Tassara, the holding company of Franco-Polish financier Romain
Zaleski. The debt-laden Zaleski, who originally bought the
shares for around 1.5 euros, is currently restructuring debt.
(Editing by Mark Potter)