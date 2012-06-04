MILAN, June 4 Italy's second-biggest utility Edison has no need of a capital increase since its French owner EDF can provide it with any funding it needs, Edison chairman Henri Proglio said on Monday.

Proglio, the No. 1 of French utility EDF who was appointed chairman of Edison earlier on Monday, said the Italian utility will manage EDF's gas operations around the world, including its 15 percent stake in the South Stream gas pipeline project.

Edison is currently controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors led by regional utility A2A.

Under a deal signed off in May, EDF will swap Edison's 50 percent stake in power generation unit Edipower in return for control of Edison.

Proglio said Edison will remain listed on the Milan stock exchange providing the free float remains sufficient. "Otherwise if we are forced to delist we will do it," he said.

In May Edison said the bid of EDF was not aimed at a delisting.

EDF is set to launch a mandatory 0.89-euro-per-share bid for Edison minorities after it raised its stake to 80 percent. (Reporting By Giancarlo Navach, writing by Stephen Jewkes)