PARIS Dec 27 Italian utility Edison's debt would be reduced by 1.1 billion euros ($1.43 billion) if EDF's takeover bid goes through, the French state-controlled power company's chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

Thomas Piquemal said on a conference call with journalists that he expected the deal to "reassure the ratings agencies" but he declined to rule out a capital increase of 1 billion to 1.5 billion euros sources have told Reuters EDF previously proposed for Edison. ($1 = 0.7669 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb and Caroline Jacobs)