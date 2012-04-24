MILAN, April 24 Italy's No. 2 power utility
Edison will need a capital increase if the planned
revamp giving France's EDF control fails to come about,
Edison board member Gian Maria Gros-Pietro said on Tuesday.
Edison is jointly controlled by EDF and a group of Italian
ivestors led by Italian regional utility A2A.
In December, after months of wrangling, EDF reached a
long-awaited deal to win control of Edison for some 700 million
euros.
That deal was conditional on the price of the mandatory
public tender offer on minority shareholders not exceeding 0.84
euros per Edison share.
But earlier in April Italian market regulator Consob said
EDF needed to raise the price it had proposed to buy out
shareholders of Edison, casting a shadow over the deal.
"In these market conditions (a capital increase) would not
be in the interest of the company and its shareholders,"
Gros-Pietro said at the Edison shareholder meeting.
