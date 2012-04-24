MILAN, April 24 Italy's No. 2 power utility Edison will need a capital increase if the planned revamp giving France's EDF control fails to come about, Edison board member Gian Maria Gros-Pietro said on Tuesday.

Edison is jointly controlled by EDF and a group of Italian ivestors led by Italian regional utility A2A.

In December, after months of wrangling, EDF reached a long-awaited deal to win control of Edison for some 700 million euros.

That deal was conditional on the price of the mandatory public tender offer on minority shareholders not exceeding 0.84 euros per Edison share.

But earlier in April Italian market regulator Consob said EDF needed to raise the price it had proposed to buy out shareholders of Edison, casting a shadow over the deal.

"In these market conditions (a capital increase) would not be in the interest of the company and its shareholders," Gros-Pietro said at the Edison shareholder meeting.

