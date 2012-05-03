* Edison CEO sees deal done in next few days
* Consob expected to clear deal by Friday-source
* Deal will give EDF control of Italy's No. 2 utility
MILAN, May 3 Core investors in Italy's No.2
power producer Edison are expected to sign off a
restructuring agreement on Saturday that will bring an end to
months of wrangling and hand control of Italy's $6 billion
utility to France's EDF.
On Thursday, Edison Chief Executive Bruno Lescoeur said the
the company's two owners -- EDF and Delmi, a vehicle headed by
Italian regional utility A2A -- were close to reaching
an agreement on a mandatory bid on minority shares.
"Certainly, in the next few days," Lescoeur told reporters
in Rome when asked if a decision would be forthcoming soon.
Edison is the latest Italian group to fall under control of
a foreign player. French buyers have been particularly active in
Italy, with Lactalis purchasing dairy firm Parmalat and
LVMH taking over jewellery-maker Bulgari last year.
EDF plans to use Edison, which produces and sells electric
power, natural gas and crude oil, as a platform to develop its
gas business in Italy. Edison is second only to power generator
Enel in Italy.
In December, EDF reached a long-awaited deal to win control
of Edison for some 700 million euros ($920.64 million) on
condition the price of a mandatory bid to squeeze out minority
shareholders did not exceed 0.84 euros per Edison share.
But in April Italian market regulator Consob said EDF needed
to raise the price of its bid to around 0.895 euros, boosting
the bid price by another 60 million euros and putting the
transaction in doubt.
A2A has called a board meeting on Saturday together with
Delmi. Sources close to Italian investors said EDF had also
called a board meeting but the French utility could not be
reached for a comment.
The sources said that the difference in price caused by the
higher minorities bid price would be split between EDF and Delmi
investors.
Consob is expected to clear the restructuring operation by
Friday, a source close to the matter said.
As part of the deal, the Italian investors will receive
assets of power generating company Edipower, which is 50 percent
controlled by Edison, allowing them to create Italy's
second-biggest power producer.
Edison has seen its margins in the gas business undermined
by long-term gas contracts that are priced higher than spot
prices, while its power generating business has been hurt by
increasing competition.
In 2011 the utility reported a net loss of 871 million euros
after writedowns.
In April an Edison board member said Edison will need a
capital increase if the planned revamp failed to materialise.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
