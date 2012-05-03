* Edison CEO sees deal done in next few days

* Consob expected to clear deal by Friday-source

* Deal will give EDF control of Italy's No. 2 utility

MILAN, May 3 Core investors in Italy's No.2 power producer Edison are expected to sign off a restructuring agreement on Saturday that will bring an end to months of wrangling and hand control of Italy's $6 billion utility to France's EDF.

On Thursday, Edison Chief Executive Bruno Lescoeur said the the company's two owners -- EDF and Delmi, a vehicle headed by Italian regional utility A2A -- were close to reaching an agreement on a mandatory bid on minority shares.

"Certainly, in the next few days," Lescoeur told reporters in Rome when asked if a decision would be forthcoming soon.

Edison is the latest Italian group to fall under control of a foreign player. French buyers have been particularly active in Italy, with Lactalis purchasing dairy firm Parmalat and LVMH taking over jewellery-maker Bulgari last year.

EDF plans to use Edison, which produces and sells electric power, natural gas and crude oil, as a platform to develop its gas business in Italy. Edison is second only to power generator Enel in Italy.

In December, EDF reached a long-awaited deal to win control of Edison for some 700 million euros ($920.64 million) on condition the price of a mandatory bid to squeeze out minority shareholders did not exceed 0.84 euros per Edison share.

But in April Italian market regulator Consob said EDF needed to raise the price of its bid to around 0.895 euros, boosting the bid price by another 60 million euros and putting the transaction in doubt.

A2A has called a board meeting on Saturday together with Delmi. Sources close to Italian investors said EDF had also called a board meeting but the French utility could not be reached for a comment.

The sources said that the difference in price caused by the higher minorities bid price would be split between EDF and Delmi investors.

Consob is expected to clear the restructuring operation by Friday, a source close to the matter said.

As part of the deal, the Italian investors will receive assets of power generating company Edipower, which is 50 percent controlled by Edison, allowing them to create Italy's second-biggest power producer.

Edison has seen its margins in the gas business undermined by long-term gas contracts that are priced higher than spot prices, while its power generating business has been hurt by increasing competition.

In 2011 the utility reported a net loss of 871 million euros after writedowns.

In April an Edison board member said Edison will need a capital increase if the planned revamp failed to materialise. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, Giancarlo Navach and Massimiliano Di Giorgio; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)