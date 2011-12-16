* Capital increase proposal could be 1 bln euros - source

* Competitive bid for Edison assets unlikely - sources

* Further delay for Edison revamp likely - sources

By Stephen Jewkes and Giancarlo Navach

MILAN, Dec 16 French utility EDF may propose a capital increase of up to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) at Edison, a move that could upset core Italian shareholders at Italy's No. 2 utility, sources close to the matter said on Friday.

Edison, which has a market value of about 4 billion euros, is jointly controlled by EDF and Italian investors led by regional utility A2A.

The owners have reached broad agreement on a reorganisation of Edison that will see EDF take majority control in return for assets of Edison subsidiary Edipower, and a put option on 30 percent of Edison.

But a dispute over apportioning debt inside the group has muddied waters.

"This (a capital hike of up to 1 billion euros) is being considered but given how fast things change I can't say today that it will be done," one of the sources said.

Independent adviser Duff & Phelps is working on how to share out debt at Edipower. A2A chairman Giuliano Zuccoli said EDF had asked the Italian investors to take on 800 million euros of Edipower's 1 billion-plus euros of debt.

Edison, which has almost 16 billion cubic metres of gas supplies and more than 12 gigawatts of installed power capacity, expects to have 3.9 billion euros debt at the end of the year.

A second source said the idea of proposing a capital increase was a tactic designed to cause difficulty for the Italian investors who would find it hard to raise the cash.

"If the long-term gas contract renegotiations with Algeria, Qatar and Libya are successful in the first few months of 2012 the cash flow generated would mean there's no need for a cash call," the source said.

Edipower, which is 50 percent owned by Edison, has 1.1 billion euros in bonds coming up on Dec. 31 with more debt to refinance at the end of 2012, an analyst said.

"Gas contracts have not yet been renegotiated and Italy is on the brink of a recession. One cannot say there are no debt issues at Edison," the first source said.

Southern Europe's utilities, at the sharp end of the region's debt crisis, are faced with taking emergency measures as disastrous financing conditions threaten their ability to meet key loan deadlines.

A third source said an option could be for a capital increase to be agreed in principle, but delayed until there was greater visibility on the gas contract renegotiations.

EDF and A2A declined to comment.

MOVING DEADLINES

The deadline for reaching a final agreement on the Edison revamp, already delayed four times, is the end of the year.

Under the latest extension either side can pull out of the agreement when it wants, but failure to reach a deal would trigger a competitive bid for Edison assets.

"I really doubt we'll make it in time for the Dec. 31 deadline. There are still many sticking points like debt. The deadline will be pushed back. No one wants to go to an auction. Everyone wants to finalise this," the first source said.

The deal hammered out between EDF and the Italians is based on a previous agreement penned back in March, which at the time was blocked by the Italian government in an effort to keep Edison in Italian hands.

A competitive bid for Edison assets is widely seen as favouring EDF because of its far greater firepower and the fact that the Italian investors, with debt issues of their own, will find it hard to underwrite the call.

"The whole thing is in the hands of (new industry minister) Corrado Passera. Now there is a more attentive government and the French could risk losing the game," the second source said.

($1 = 0.7694 euro) (Additional reporting by Marie Maitre in Paris; Editing by David Hulmes)