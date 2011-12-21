MILAN Dec 21 Italy's Edison said on Wednesday it has called a new board meeting on December 29 to decide on an action plan for the financing of the company in 2012.

The decision followed a board meeting held on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday an Italian shareholder of Edison said the Italian core shareholders will ask France's EDF to give them the whole of Edison subsidiary Edipower in return for handing full control of Edison to the French energy giant.

Edison, which has a market value of about 4 billion euros, is controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors led by regional utility A2A.

