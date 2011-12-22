* Italy govt playing more active role in EDF revamp-source

* Italian investors want whole of Edison affiliate Edipower

* EDF asked for 1-1.5 bln euro cap hike at Edison-source

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Dec 22 Italian industry minister Corrado Passera met French utility EDF chairman Henri Proglio on Thursday to discuss the revamp of Italian utility Edison, sources said, as the government steps up efforts to protect Italian investors.

Edison, which has a market value of about 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion), is controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors led by regional utility A2A.

At the end of October, Edison's owners reached a preliminary agreement on a reorganisation that would see EDF take majority control in return for hydroelectric assets and a put option on 30 percent of Edison.

A dispute over Edison's finances and apportioning debt inside the group has since come to the fore, bringing that agreement into question.

"The minister met with Proglio on Thursday morning," a source close to the matter told Reuters. A second source said Proglio was in Rome to meet Passera on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Italian shareholders said they would ask EDF to cede them the whole of the six-gigawatt generating portfolio of Edison affiliate Edipower in return for letting go of Edison.

According to one industry source Passera, the former CEO of Edison creditor bank Intesa Sanpaolo, is playing an increasingly active role in the Edison reorganisation.

"If the Italians got the whole of Edipower it could well trigger further consolidation between Italy's regional utilities and create a significant Italian player," the source said.

A2A Chairman Giuliano Zuccoli has spoken about seeking to create an Italian utility along the lines of Germany's RWE .

Industry sources have told Reuters that contacts over the idea of a link-up between A2A and regional peers Iren and Hera have been made.

The Edison board is due to meet on Dec. 29 to discuss the group's 2012 financing needs.

The Edison board on Wednesday discussed a proposal by EDF for a capital increase of 1 billion to 1.5 billion euros, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Any capital increase would be difficult for the Italian investors who already have debt issues of their own. ($1 = 0.7664 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Erica Billingham)