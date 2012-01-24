MILAN Jan 24 Italy's Edison said on Tuesday its board had approved the agreement reached by its main shareholders for a reorganisation of the utility, cutting its debt position by some 1.1 billion euros.

In December, after months of wrangling, France's EDF reached a deal to win control of Edison for 700 million euros, enabling it to take charge of revamping the Italian utility which has been hit by high debt and sliding profits.

Under the deal, EDF would effectively swap Edison's stake in power generation unit Edipower for the Edison holding of the core Italian investors.

Edison is currently jointly controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors led by regional utility A2A. Edison controls 50 percent of Edipower.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach)