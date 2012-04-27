MILAN, April 27 Italy's No. 2 power generator
Edison swung to a first-quarter net loss of 70 million
euros ($92.6 million) on Friday as high oil and gas prices
pressure margins and said it expected this year's core earnings
to be between 1.1 billion and 1.2 billion euros.
First-quarter revenue at the Italian utility, controlled by
French electricity giant EDF, rose 13 percent from the
same period last year to 3.1 billion euros, the group said in a
statement.
Edison's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 160 million euros in the first
three months of 2012.
($1 = 0.7559 euros)
