MILAN, April 27 Italy's No. 2 power generator Edison swung to a first-quarter net loss of 70 million euros ($92.6 million) on Friday as high oil and gas prices pressure margins and said it expected this year's core earnings to be between 1.1 billion and 1.2 billion euros.

First-quarter revenue at the Italian utility, controlled by French electricity giant EDF, rose 13 percent from the same period last year to 3.1 billion euros, the group said in a statement.

Edison's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 160 million euros in the first three months of 2012. ($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose and Stephen Jewkes)