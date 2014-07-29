(Adds second source with possible deal value, context)
MILAN, July 29 Italy's No. 2 utility Edison
, a unit of France's EDF, and Italian
infrastructure fund F2i have signed a deal to form a new
renewable energy group, a source close to the situation said on
Tuesday.
F2i will own 70 percent of the new company and the remainder
will belong to Edison, the source added. The two companies will
put renewable energy assets for a total 600 megawatts into the
new company.
An Edison spokeswoman said it was too early to disclose
details of the transaction, but that in any case Edison would
"maintain industrial control of the new company". An official
announcement on the agreement is expected on Wednesday or
Thursday, the source said.
Italian press reports estimated the transaction's value at
around 800 million euros ($1.07 billion).
However, a second source told Reuters that the value of the
new company, which will be called AssetCo, will be between 400
and 500 million euros, given that Edison will take back some of
the electricity produced by the firm and keep part of the
profit.
Edison has been looking to offload a majority stake in its
wind power business to fund greater expansion in the renewable
segment.
Italy's No.2 wind operator behind Erg, Edison is
keen to play a part in the consolidation of Italy's fragmented
renewable energy sector. The segment has been boosted until
recently by generous state subsidies.
Under Italian law, power produced from renewable energy has
dispatching priority to the national grid, guaranteeing the
power is sold.
Erg became Italy's biggest player in renewables last year
when it bought 80 percent of IP Maestrale from GDF Suez
in a deal worth 859 million euros, or 1.35 million euros per
megawatt.
($1 = 0.7455 Euros)
