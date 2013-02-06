By Nichola Groom
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 6 The owner of a shuttered
Southern California nuclear power plant was aware of problems
with its new steam generators before they were installed, two
lawmakers said on Tuesday, citing a report by the maker of the
equipment.
In a letter to U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chairman
Allison Macfarlane, Senator Barbara Boxer and Representative
Edward Markey said a 2012 document by Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries Ltd, maker of the San Onofre power plant's
steam generators, found that some safety modifications were
rejected by both Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and plant owner
Southern California Edison due to "unacceptable consequences."
The potential changes may have raised the possibility that
the plant would need to seek a license amendment because of
changes to the steam generators' design, the lawmakers said the
report showed.
In the letter, they said the report also shows that Edison
and Mitsubishi's decision to reject those modifications
contributed to the faulty steam generators and the shutdown of
two nuclear reactors at the San Onofre nuclear power plant.
"This newly-obtained information concerns us greatly," Boxer
and Markey wrote in the letter.
The report is confidential and Reuters was not able to
review it.
Officials from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Southern
California Edison were not immediately available for comment.
"We have received the letter from Sen. Boxer and Congressman
Markey and will respond in the normal course of business," NRC
spokesman Victor Dricks said in an email. "As an independent
safety agency, we will review all available information in
making a judgment as to whether the plant would meet our safety
standards if restart were permitted."
Both reactors at the 2,150-megawatt San Onofre plant have
been shut down for more than a year due to tube wear problems in
the units' new steam generators. Mitsubishi Heavy built the
generators and installed them in 2010 and 2011.
The NRC is reviewing Southern California Edison's plan to
restart one of those units. Southern California Edison is a unit
of Edison International.
San Onofre sits on the California coast halfway between Los
Angeles and San Diego. It is the largest power plant in Southern
California.