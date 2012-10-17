LOS ANGELES Oct 16 California regulators on
Tuesday took steps to open a formal probe into the outage at two
of nuclear reactors at the San Onofre power plant, potentially
reducing the burden on rate payers until Southern California's
largest power plant is reopened.
The California Public Utilities Commission said it would
vote on Oct. 25 to formally open an investigation into the
causes that led to the shutdown in January of the San Onofre
Unit 2 and Unit 3 reactors and whether they will be restarted to
provide "safe and reasonable service at just and reasonable
rates".
In its filing, the commission said it could take all costs
associated with the two plants out of the rate base, dating
back to Jan. 1, and place them in a "deferred debit account
pending the return of one or both facilities to useful service".
Rates at utilities Southern California Edison and San Diego
Gas & Electric include more than $800 million in fixed costs and
$300 million in annual operating costs related to the units, the
commission said.