Nov 25 Edison Investment Research appointed
Peter Thorne, Jenny Ping and Kim Fustier as equity analysts in
its London office.
Thorne joins Edison's financials team from the FCA where his
role as a technical specialist involved analyzing business
models of companies seeking to acquire UK financial services
firms.
Ping, who joins Edison's industrials team, has formerly
worked as a utilities analyst at UniCredit, Dresdner and Goldman
Sachs Group Inc.
Fustier joins Edison's oil and gas team from Credit Suisse
Group AG where she spent four years leading research
coverage of European integrated oil companies. Prior to that,
she was an oil and gas analyst at JP Morgan Chase & Co.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)