CAIRO Nov 26 Egyptian cake and biscuit maker
Edita Food Industries plans to list its shares on the Egyptian
stock exchange early next year, tapping into a revival of
investor interest in the Cairo bourse.
The initial public offering (IPO) could value the food
company at around 1.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($209.79 million),
industry sources said. The IPO is planned for the first quarter
of 2015.
Edita Chief Executive Hani Birzi would not say how much he
expected the company to be worth or give any further details of
the IPO, which has already received the go-ahead from the
regulator.
The Edita IPO is part of a flurry of mergers and rights
issues that has boosted activity on the Cairo exchange, which
had struggled to revive investor confidence during more than
three years of political and economic turmoil since the Arab
Spring uprisings.
Egypt's government this year launched a raft of long-delayed
reforms aimed at luring back foreign investors and shoring up
growth while cutting a ballooning deficit.
"Edita is the tenth company to be listed since the beginning
of the year, as promised. I would expect a number of other
listings before the end of the year," said the head of Egypt's
bourse, Mohamed Omran.
Edita is being advised by Goldman Sachs and EFG Hermes, the
sources said.
