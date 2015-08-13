BRIEF-Josef Manner & Comp says does not intend to delist
* COMPANY CURRENTLY HAS NO INTENTION OF DELISTING THE SHARES ITSELF FROM VIENNA STOCK EXCHANGE
CAIRO Aug 13 Egypt's Edita Food Industries reported a second-quarter net profit of 66.96 million Egyptian pounds ($8.56 million) on Thursday versus 67.05 million a year earlier.
Revenue rose to 514.82 million pounds from 455.19 million, it said in a statement.
($1 = 7.8250 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Shadi Bushra; editing by Jason Neely)
FRANKFURT, May 10 The Stuttgart prosecutor's office on Wednesday said it has launched a market manipulation probe after receiving a complaint from German markets regulator BaFin which accuses board members of Porsche Automobil Holding SE of potential market manipulation.