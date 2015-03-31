CAIRO, March 31 The public tranche of Egyptian foodmaker Edita's secondary share issue on the Cairo bourse was 4.5 times oversubscribed, the company said in a statement on the stock exchange on Tuesday.

The company last week launched a private institutional offering of shares on the Egyptian stock exchange and global depository receipts (GDRs) on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shadi Bushra and Ehab Farouk; Editing by Mark Potter)