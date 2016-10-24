(Adds sugar trader, food producer)
By Eric Knecht
CAIRO Oct 24 Edita Food Industries,
Egypt's maker of Twinkies, said on Monday its sweet factory in
Beni Suef had been shut for three days after authorities seized
its sugar, raising questions among investors over the way Egypt
is handling a supply crunch.
At supermarkets nationwide sugar has all but vanished,
prompting media talk of a crisis and pushing the state to
rapidly increase imports despite an acute dollar shortage and
soaring global prices of the sweetener.
The government has accused factories and traders of hoarding
stocks to push up prices, an allegation they deny.
One sugar supplier said raids on factories began last week
and mark the latest escalation in confiscations which have hit
thousands of wholesalers and packers in recent weeks.
A supply ministry official told Reuters late on Sunday that
2,000 tonnes of sugar were confiscated after Edita was unable to
show original invoices for sugar stocks held at Beni Suef.
Edita, one of Egypt's largest food producers, told Reuters
it had produced all required documents and denied hoarding.
"We provided all the original documents and invoices to the
ministry for the sugar. The factory is now stopped because of
the seizure of the sugar - 2,000 tonnes, which is three weeks of
sugar for the company. This is a normal amount," said Menna
Shams El Din, Investor Relations and Business Development
Manager at Edita.
"There is no doubt this sugar was obtained on the private
sector and not from subsidised sugar."
Edita's shares plummeted 6.7 percent in early trade. It
closed up 4.7 percent but at its lowest ever closing price of
7.95 Egyptian pounds.
The company, which holds local ownership of brands including
Twinkies, HoHos and Tiger Trail, said in a statement the closure
was temporary and the plant would reopen once its sugar had been
released.
Edita has four factories in Egypt including its Beni Suef
plant, which makes hard and soft candy. It said sweet production
accounted for only 4 percent of its total revenues.
Analysts said the closure would not have a major impact on
Edita's profits but would send a negative signal to foreign
investors, which Egypt needs to redress the dollar shortage at
the heart of its sugar supply problems.
Egypt consumes around 3 million tonnes of sugar annually but
produces just over 2 million tonnes, with the gap filled by
imports. But traders said high global sugar prices and a rising
black market rate for dollars has made it too expensive and
risky for many importers to obtain sugar in recent months.
"Getting sugar has really turned into a challenge," said an
executive at one food producer, declining to be named.
(Additional reporting and writing by Lin Noueihed; editing by
Mark Heinrich)