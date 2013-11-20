MILAN Nov 20 Italy's Schema34 vehicle sold on
Wednesday a 200 million-euro ($271 million) bond exchangeable
into Pirelli shares, in a deal that will cut holding
company Edizione's stake in the tyremaker to 1.6 percent.
Edizione, which is owned by Italy's Benetton family,
currently has 4.6 percent of Pirelli. It will transfer a 3
percent stake to its Schema34 unit as part of the operation.
Schema34 said in a statement the bond would pay a coupon of
0.25 percent, at the low end of a range indicated earlier on
Wednesday when the bond was launched.
The exchange price has been set at 13.86 euros, a premium of
25 percent over the reference stock price - also at the bottom
of the initial range.
Pirelli shares traded at 10.96 euros by 1331 GMT, down 1
percent on the day.
The bond matures in November 2016 unless previously
exchanged, repaid or purchased and cancelled.
A source close to the matter said demand for the issue was
around four times the amount sold.
($1 = 0.7394 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za, additional reporting by Paola
Arosio, editing by Danilo Masoni)