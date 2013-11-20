MILAN Nov 20 Italy's Schema34 launched a bond
on Wednesday worth 200 million euros that can be exchanged for
shares in tyremaker Pirelli, the unit of holding
company Edizione said in a statement.
Edizione is controlled by Italy's Benetton family.
Schema34 said the bond would pay a fixed-rate coupon of
between 0.25-0.75 percent and mature in November 2016 unless
previously exchanged, repaid or purchased and cancelled.
The initial exchange price of the bond will be set at a
premium of 25-30 percent to the weighted average price of the
Pirelli shares between the launch and pricing of the bond.
