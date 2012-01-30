Jan 30 Education Management Corp
is cutting about 400 jobs, or 2 percent of its total workforce,
at its online division, a spokeswoman for the U.S. for-profit
education company told Reuters.
Last week, the company told its employees that it was
evaluating options at its online operations, including job cuts,
citing a weak economy and changing regulations.
The entire for-profit education industry has been
experiencing a drop in enrollments as tough new rules from the
U.S. government forced them to tighten admission standards, or
risk losing federal aid.
The job cuts -- effective Feb. 10 -- would be in Arizona and
Pennsylvania, spokeswoman Jacki Muller said in an emailed
statement.
EDMC, which runs the Art Institutes, Argosy University and
Brown Mackie Colleges, has a total of 20,000 employees.
The online higher education unit oversees the web-based
operations of all of EDMC's education institutions.