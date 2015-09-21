BRIEF-Aura Minerals reports qtrly loss per share $0.15
* Aura Minerals announces q1 2017 financial and operating results
Sept 21 Switzerland-based all-service bank Edmond de Rothschild Suisse SA named Daniel Lee as director and head of UK wholesale at its asset management unit, EdRAM, effective Oct. 1.
Lee was previously the sales director at Allianz Global Investors. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
* Aura Minerals announces q1 2017 financial and operating results
* GVIC Communications Corp - "Near-term uncertainty, market risk continues from ongoing impact of weak energy , commodity market conditions on Western Canadian Economy" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: