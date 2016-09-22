Sept 22 Edmond de Rothschild Group, owner of the Edmond de Rothschild Suisse SA all-service bank, said Jean-Philippe Desmartin joined its asset management business, effective Sept. 12.

Desmartin joined Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management as head of the responsible investment team. He will be based in Paris and report to Chief Investment Officer Philippe Uzan.

Desmartin was head of ESG (environment, social and governance) research at Oddo Securities since 2005. In 2004, he founded his own consultancy business, Desmartin Conseil. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)